Salalah – Oman Airports on Tuesday held an introductory workshop to present the master plan for the Salalah Airport City project, a development aimed at attracting investment and accelerating economic growth in Dhofar governorate.

The initiative is part of efforts to position the region as a contributor to Oman’s economic diversification strategy.

The workshop brought together officials from government entities and the private sector, highlighting the need for coordinated planning to support sustainable development. Initial findings outlined key economic sectors and potential land uses within the proposed airport city.

Eng Salim al Harrasi, Senior Manager of Infrastructure Projects at Oman Airports, gave an overview of the project, stressing its importance in connecting sectors such as logistics and tourism. He said the development aligns with national goals for integrated growth.

Oman Airports also shared a proposed timeline for the project’s implementation, reaffirming its focus on infrastructure standards and economic planning. The airport city forms part of the company’s strategy to enhance partnerships and promote institutional collaboration across critical sectors.

The initiative follows a successful pilot project involving direct air-sea cargo transfer between Salalah Port and Salalah Airport. The operation took advantage of the proximity between the port, airport and free zone to improve cargo handling efficiency and support Oman’s role as a regional logistics hub.

Salalah Airport’s cargo terminal currently spans 20,000sqm, with a handling capacity of 50,000 tonnes annually. Plans are underway to double this to 100,000 tonnes. The facility includes specialised cold storage and a 2,500sqm area dedicated to live animal handling.

