Ibri – Work on the Wadi al Ajm groundwater recharge dam in the wilayat of Ibri has reached 90% completion, according to the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhahirah governorate.

Implemented in cooperation with the local community, the project is part of a national plan to strengthen water security, replenish aquifers and reduce flood risks in areas prone to heavy rains.

The dam has been designed to store rainwater up to 28,000m3, its total capacity. The dam is 93m in length and 8m in height. Its spillway is 69m long and 4m high, ensuring controlled water flow and effective storage.

Officials said the dam will support the sustainable management of groundwater resources, which are vital for agriculture and household use in the region.

“This project is an important step towards improving groundwater levels and ensuring reliable water supply for the wilayat,” a ministry official said. “It also helps limit the effects of flash floods and supports the local environment.”

The dam is expected to enhance vegetation cover in the surrounding area and contribute to better ecological balance over time.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

