Muscat: Google recently announced the start of Google Pay or Google Wallet in two new countries, Lebanon and Oman, which can be used via Android phone devices.

While making an announcement, the company said Google Pay allows people to pay and make secure purchases in stores (where contactless payments are accepted), in apps, and on the web.

Cardholders will also be able to store credit or debit cards for Google Pay within Google Wallet, a digital wallet.

Cardholders can make safer payments with multiple layers of security for transactions by using a virtual card number (a token), device-specific, that is associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction.

In Oman, Users can utilize Google Pay to make purchases through websites and mobile applications that support the service. However, features like sending money to friends or paying for services are not supported in Oman.

For now, only Sohar International Bank has enabled Google Pay for customers, allowing them to make contactless payments using their Android phones. This service is available for international debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders. To use Google Pay, customers need to add their card to the Google Wallet app.

Last year, with the launch of the Apple Pay service, the Sultanate of Oman joined the rest of the GCC markets that enable people to make online and offline payments via mobile devices.

Unlike Samsung Pay, Google Pay will be available for all Android mobile users with versions Android 9 or higher.

Mohammed bin Saif al Manji of TechOneFive, an initiative group promoting awareness of new technologies, stated, "Digital payments in Oman are gaining remarkable momentum, driven by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO)’s proactive efforts to promote a cashless society through initiatives such as mobile wallets, QR code payments, and robust card tokenization frameworks. The launch of Samsung Pay in April 2024 and Apple Pay in September 2024 marked key milestones in this journey. The recent support for Google Pay adds another secure and convenient option for users across the Sultanate. These platforms empower consumers to make contactless payments seamlessly using their smartphones and smartwatches. Many Omani banks have integrated these solutions, enabling customers to link their debit and credit cards effortlessly. This aligns directly with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes digital transformation and sustainable economic modernization.”

