Ibra – A new agricultural products collection centre is being developed in North Sharqiyah aimed at enhancing local farming output and improving access to markets. Located in the Masroon area of Ibra, the facility will function as a logistics hub to receive, store and distribute seasonal produce across the governorate.

Mohammed bin Ali al Duwaiki, Vice-Chairman of Oman Agriculture Association in North Sharqiyah, said the project – funded by Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund with more than RO300,000 – represents a significant step in supporting the agricultural sector.

He said the centre will help farmers add value to their products while ensuring quality standards are met for both local and export markets. Covering 42,000sqm, the centre will include modern storage units, sorting and packaging facilities, sales outlets, and a display space for fresh produce collected daily from across the governorate.

Duwaiki informed that the project is currently in the bidding stage with construction scheduled to begin in the last quarter of this year and expected to take 24 months. He added that the centre will improve efficiency of agricultural marketing and regulation in the governorate, allowing farmers to sell their produce through supervised channels. The aim is to enhance supply and demand while maintaining product quality through professional sorting and packaging before distribution in Oman and abroad.

The ministry’s broader strategy to establish such collection centres across the sultanate is intended to create structured marketing networks, improve value addition, and promote the use of advanced technologies in agricultural processing and distribution.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

