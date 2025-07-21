Muscat - The latest statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that active postpaid mobile phone subscriptions increased by 5.6 percent to 1,239,509 by the end of May 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Active prepaid mobile phone subscriptions also recorded a growth of 3.1 percent to 5,335,847, while Internet of Things (IoT) subscriptions achieved exceptional growth of 118.7 percent, reaching 1,554,999 by the end of May 2025.

Statistics show that the total number of mobile service subscriptions in the Sultanate of Oman reached 8,130,355 by the end of May 2025, registering a 15.2 percent increase compared to the end of May 2024.

The total number of active mobile broadband internet subscriptions reached 5,414,124 by the end of May 2025.

Statistics show that the number of active subscriptions to fixed broadband internet services increased by 2.6 percent to reach 588,015 subscriptions by the end of May 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Regarding fiber optic services, they witnessed an 11.4 percent increase, reaching 339,279 subscriptions.

Fixed 5G subscriptions also increased by 2.1 percent, reaching 215,850 subscriptions by the end of May 2025, while fixed 4G subscriptions declined by 38.1 percent, recording 19,654 subscriptions.

Digital subscriber line subscriptions also decreased by 50.8 percent to 11,806, and satellite subscriptions decreased by 2.1 percent to 653.

Other subscriptions—which include internet via power lines, Ethernet, and leased internet lines—declined by 12 percent to 773 by the end of May 2025, compared to the same period last year.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

