Muscat: A new Smart Vegetable Farms project, supported by Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO), is set to introduce a qualitative shift in the Sultanate of Oman’s agricultural sector through the adoption of advanced Plant Factory technology.

The initiative relies on an industrially controlled environment in which every element of the growing ecosystem is managed with precision to produce leafy vegetables year-round, ensuring high quality and completely pesticide-free harvests.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), the project aims to encourage farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs across Oman to embrace modern agricultural technologies that open the door to promising investment opportunities.

Officials noted that the expected outcomes will support efforts to promote a culture of innovative agriculture across the governorates, while also strengthening food security and enhancing levels of self-sufficiency.

As part of the initiative, an Indoor Vertical Farming Project has been introduced to produce leafy crops within a highly controlled closed ecosystem. The system regulates key agricultural conditions, including relative humidity, carbon dioxide concentration, temperature and the precision management of artificial lighting.

The ministry explained that these technologies deliver a range of measurable benefits, including reduced water consumption and continuous production throughout the year. The system also enables the cultivation of pesticide-free crops with standardised quality while increasing land-use efficiency.

The broader objectives of the project include reinforcing national food security, empowering farmers and entrepreneurs to adopt smart agricultural systems, and expanding investment opportunities in high-efficiency agricultural technologies.

The initiative aligns with Oman’s long-term strategy to modernise the agricultural sector, boost local production and encourage the integration of sustainable technology-driven farming solutions.

