Duqm – The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) will hold four specialised sessions under the Duqm Summer Series programme in August aimed at engaging the investor community. Scheduled at the SEZAD headquarters in Duqm, Al Wusta governorate, the sessions will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) applications, workforce adaptability, resilient supply chains, and workplace culture.

Ahmed Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, said the sessions are designed to provide practical insights relevant to businesses operating in fast-changing environments.

“Our investment community operates in a dynamic business environment that requires practical solutions rather than general theories. The Duqm Summer Series will host speakers with real-world experience who will share their journeys, including the challenges they faced and how they addressed them,” he said.

Akaak noted that the Special Economic Zone in Duqm spans diverse sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, marine resources and logistics. He said the sessions will offer a platform for specialists and officials to exchange innovative ideas and sector-specific solutions.

The first session on August 5 will explore AI and automation, with speakers sharing case studies on transitioning from experimentation to real-world deployment. The discussion will include workforce restructuring and ethical concerns related to automated decision-making.

The second session, on August 12, will focus on workforce development. It will highlight strategies used by organisations to balance talent growth with preserving corporate culture, with a focus on building motivated teams and improving retention.

The third session on August 19 will address global trade and supply chains, examining operational challenges and solutions drawn from disruptions in recent years. Given Duqm’s location between Europe, Asia and Africa, the session will also explore how the zone can serve as a hub for diversified and resilient supply networks.

The series will conclude on August 26 with a final session on workplace culture and mental health. It will examine how companies can create supportive environments that improve productivity and reduce employee turnover, grounded in practical measures rather than promotional slogans.

