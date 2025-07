KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by 15 cents, reaching US 70.86 per barrel in Wednesday's trading, down from USD 71.01 per barrel on Tuesday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.



Globally, price of Brent crude dropped by 8 cents to USD 68.51 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 6 cents to USD 65.25 pb.

