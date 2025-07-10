Muscat: India-based Global IT services major Tech Mahindra has a significant footprint in Oman and offers a wide range of services from 5G and AI to cloud and cybersecurity. The tech major brings global expertise to co-create innovative, future-ready solutions with a commitment to empowering local talent and accelerating digital growth across the region.

In an exclusive Q&A with Times of Oman, Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, outlines in detail the strategic role of the company in Oman and Bahrain.

Excerpts:

What role does Oman play in Tech Mahindra’s broader Middle East strategy, and how does the region align with your long-term growth vision?

Oman is a key pillar in Tech Mahindra’s Middle East strategy, serving as both a strategic innovation hub and a regional delivery centre, while collaborating with leading clients across Telecom, BFSI, and Public & Energy sectors. As we pursue our expansion throughout the Gulf, Oman represents one of the most critical countries, providing a stable environment and a skilled talent pool that aligns with our digital ambitions.

The country’s progressive agenda for Artificial Intelligence, backed by visionary leadership and strong public-private collaboration, aligns seamlessly with Tech Mahindra’s promise of ‘Scale at Speed™’, which emphasises regional agility, local talent, and scalable innovation. Our investments in Oman are not merely focused on market presence; they are aimed at co-creating value for the region through localised innovation and industry-aligned solutions.

How do you see the Tech Mahindra Technology Development Centre in Muscat fostering innovation and driving local talent development in Oman?

The Muscat Technology Development Centre is envisioned as a catalyst for digital innovation and capability building. It caters to industries such as Telecom, Oil and Gas, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and the Public Sector in Oman by leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and 5G. The Maker’s Lab (Centre for R&D) at the centre strategically focuses on creating intellectual properties, solutions, and services that harness technology to enable digital transformation and develop smart enterprise solutions continuously. This is in line with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to invest in upskilling and reskilling the local Omani talent to take on projects in Oman and around the world. Just last year, Makers Lab trained over 200+ candidates across Oman in AI, Metaverse, and IOT technologies in joint partnership with the Oman Ministry of Transport, IT & Communications. Through collaborations with academia, skill development programmes, and on-the-job learning opportunities, the centre aims to develop a future-ready workforce equipped in high-demand areas like AI, cybersecurity, and 5G.

How does Tech Mahindra plan to support Oman’s digital transformation journey, particularly in high-impact sectors like telecom, oil and gas, and public services?

In Oman, we are actively working with customers across industries to accelerate their digital journeys using intelligent automation, cloud-native platforms, IoT, and industry-specific solutions. Our focus is on delivering measurable outcomes — be it through network modernisation for telcos, predictive maintenance and digital twin technology for energy firms, or citizen-centric digital platforms for government entities. We’re committed to enabling Oman’s shift from a resource-based to a knowledge-driven economy focusing on AI, Cloud, Enterprise Apps, and Engineering services. Through cross-collaboration globally with other regions, we intend to bring best practices to Oman in the field of telecom and public services, which I believe will support Oman’s vision for the near future.

With global IT players eyeing the Gulf region, how does Tech Mahindra differentiate itself through its delivery models, partnerships, and innovation ecosystems?

Our differentiation lies in our local delivery model, which blends global expertise with strong local execution. As a Global Systems Integrator (GSI), Tech Mahindra has hired more local talent in Oman than our peers. We bring deep industry knowledge to sectors such as Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, along with a robust partner ecosystem comprising hyperscalers and OEMs. Our flexible engagement models are tailored to regional needs. Our focus on co-innovation — through client-specific ‘Centres of Excellence’, joint go-to-market strategies with regional players, and agile, outcome-driven delivery — positions us uniquely in a highly competitive landscape.

Could you share some impactful digital transformation initiatives led by Tech Mahindra in Oman and Bahrain and the tangible benefits they’ve delivered to key commercial sectors?

In Oman, we have supported key telecom and energy clients in modernizing legacy infrastructure, improving network performance, and enhancing digital customer engagement. For instance, in partnership with Ooredoo, we have collaborated on several initiatives aimed at transforming customer experience and optimising operational efficiency. Most notably, we partnered for ‘Managed Security Services’, where we took over Ooredoo’s platform in April 2024, and for digital transformation projects, including implementing a digital platform-based approach for Ooredoo’s IT operations in multiple markets using Google Cloud technologies.

In Bahrain, we led core banking transformation for financial institutions and deployed smart automation for government and logistics clients. These initiatives have resulted in improved agility, reduced operational costs, and superior end-user experience — validating our commitment to delivering tangible business outcomes.

How does the new Oman centre align with the objectives of “Oman Vision 2040,” and what key outcomes or milestones do you foresee in the next 12 to 18 months?

Our Oman centre is designed to directly contribute to the pillars of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in the digital economy, youth empowerment, and innovation. Over the next 12 to 18 months, we aim to operationalise multiple innovation pods, onboard and train over 500 local professionals, and co-create solutions with public and private sector entities. Some key initiatives include partnerships with universities, pilot programs in digital public services, and scalable solutions in network and IT operations.

What is Tech Mahindra’s strategy for nurturing local talent in Oman, particularly in high-demand areas like 5G, AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity?

We are building a comprehensive skilling framework in collaboration with local universities, government bodies, and industry partners. This includes tailored internship programs, certification-based learning pathways, and mentorship from global experts. Our goal is to empower Omani youth with hands-on expertise in emerging technologies, create sustainable career pathways, and foster a local digital talent pool that drives long-term innovation and competitiveness.

Are there any specific pilot projects or use cases being developed at the Oman centre—such as intelligent network architecture or enhanced CX—and how will you evaluate their success?

Yes, the Oman centre is incubating several high-impact pilots, including AI-powered network analytics for telcos, CX orchestration platforms for public sector services, and predictive maintenance for critical infrastructure. Success will be measured through business KPIs such as uptime improvement, cost optimisation, and user satisfaction scores, as well as broader impact metrics like skills developed, jobs created, and scalability potential across Oman.

Sustainability is increasingly critical across the region. How is Tech Mahindra embedding ESG principles and green technologies into its projects across MENA?

Tech Mahindra is deeply committed to sustainability, embedding ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into every facet of our engagements — from green data centers and energy-efficient IT operations to sustainable supply chain practices and responsible AI. In the MENA region, we focus on helping clients reduce their carbon footprints through cloud adoption, smart city frameworks, intelligent infrastructure and robust ESG Reporting in accordance with the latest GHG protocol and SBTi guidance. Our regional initiatives also promote digital inclusion and skill development to build resilient, equitable societies. All efforts align with regional visions, such as the UAE's Net Zero 2050 and Oman Vision 2040.

With over two decades in the IT industry, what continues to fuel your passion for innovation and leadership? How has your leadership style evolved with time and experience?

Leadership, to me, has always been a journey—about creating an environment where people can thrive, and ideas can flourish. Over the years, my leadership style has evolved from being largely execution-focused to becoming more people-centered, reflective, and intuitive.

I like reading and draw inspiration from history. Studying leaders like Lincoln and Churchill reminds me that clarity, empathy, and resilience are timeless traits. History offers perspective: it teaches us that transformation is never linear and that great leaders listen deeply, adapt boldly, and act decisively.

At Tech Mahindra, our passion for innovation is fuelled by a firm belief in technology’s power to elevate human potential. Today, AI is the golden thread that runs through everything we build. At Tech Mahindra, our strategy of ‘AI Delivered Right’ reflects this belief — we are embedding AI responsibly and at scale to boost productivity, unlock innovation, and accelerate growth.

