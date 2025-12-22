Expo City Dubai concluded a bustling year in 2025, hosting over 75 events and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors, while preparing for an even bigger 2026 alongside the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The city attracted diverse audiences through sustainability summits, cultural festivals, educational programmes, family events, and sporting competitions, cementing its role as a global hub for culture, innovation, and business.

Highlights included the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, the Sustainable Destinations Forum, and the CEBC Annual Summit, driving major investment and promoting sustainability. Cultural events such as Hai Ramadan, Dhai Dubai, and House of Arts celebrated heritage and creativity, while entertainment attractions like Al Wasl Season, Festival of Cake, and Winter City drew record crowds.

Empowerment and education were emphasized through the Women’s Pavilion initiatives, youth workshops, and legacy attractions like Terra, Alif, and Vision Dubai.

Community engagement continued with sporting events, wellness activities, and high-profile brand gatherings. Looking ahead, Expo City Dubai is set to host major 2026 events, including GITEX and the World Health Expo, further solidifying its status as a vibrant, people-focused, and sustainable global destination.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

