Doha - The International Fairs and Promotions (IFP Qatar) has announced a line-up of major events and exhibitions set to take place in Qatar this year, reflecting its strategic expansion in the business events, exhibitions, and conferences sector. Its 2026 calendar includes seven flagship exhibitions: Project Qatar, the Smart Manufacturing Exhibition, ConsumerTeQ, Hospitality Qatar, Food Qatar, Qatar Medicare, and the Beauty & Wellcare Show.

Hayat Bayan, Commercial and Operations Director at IFP Qatar, highlighted at a press conference that 2026 marks the 45th anniversary of IFP Group, the parent company, which has extensive experience in organising major international events.

She noted that this year’s programme covers key sectors — construction, consumer technology, hospitality, healthcare, beauty & wellness, and food — all of which play a crucial role in supporting economic diversification in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Bayan said: “These events create an integrated ecosystem connecting productive and service sectors, fostering partnerships and alliances between local and international companies, and providing high-quality platforms for decision-makers, investors, and industry experts to convene. They strengthen the business environment, attract investment, and facilitate knowledge transfer across industries.”

She further explained that IFP Qatar will organise the 22nd edition of Project Qatar, which will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from June 9 to 11, 2026.

Over the years, Project Qatar has grown into the largest trade exhibition in Qatar and one of the leading construction and building materials shows in the Gulf region, playing a pivotal role in supporting the country’s major development projects.

The exhibition provides a platform to showcase the latest engineering solutions, sustainable construction technologies, and innovative materials, while also fostering strategic partnerships between local and international companies. It contributes to strengthening the construction sector’s value chain, improving project efficiency, and promoting industrial localization, in line with the country’s vision for sustainable urban development.

She added that Qatar’s project market is gaining strong momentum this year. Data released by the Ministry of Finance at the Government Procurement Plan Forum show that around 4,464 tenders have been issued to the private sector, with an estimated value exceeding QR70 billion in 2026.

This move is aimed at enhancing private sector participation, supporting economic growth, and strengthening supply-chain efficiency nationwide.

Meanwhile, data from MEED Projects, the specialized project-tracking platform, indicate that Qatar’s portfolio of known, planned, and un-awarded projects stands at USD 171.7 billion, spanning multiple sectors and offering the Qatari market a strong positive long-term outlook.

Bayan revealed that the third edition of the Smart Manufacturing Exhibition and the first edition of Qatar’s International Trade Exhibition for Consumer Technology and Innovation (ConsumerTeQ) will be held alongside Project Qatar, with the aim of fostering integration and synergy across the three events.

The Qatar Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will showcase advances in smart manufacturing, industrial automation, and digital transformation within production environments.

As Qatar places growing emphasis on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, the exhibition aligns closely with the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024–2030, which seeks to localize manufacturing, enhance self-sufficiency, and attract international industrial partnerships.

Exhibitors will present a broad range of innovations, including automation solutions, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart supply chains and logistics, and sustainable production systems.

She noted that ConsumerTeQ will give visitors the opportunity to explore the latest products and innovations firsthand, including cutting-edge smartphones, gaming devices, smart home systems, and wearable technologies.

The exhibition is set to host the launch of exclusive products, with leading brands using the platform to unveil new technologies to the public—creating excitement and anticipation among technology enthusiasts.

The event will also feature live demonstrations and interactive workshops showcasing the latest developments in the consumer technology sector. In addition, dedicated retail zones will allow consumers to purchase the latest devices directly from exhibitors, offering exclusive deals and early access to newly launched products.

She further noted that the 11th edition of Hospitality Qatar will take place from October 12 to 14, 2026, at the DECC. The exhibition will span a broad range of sectors, including hotels and resorts, interior design and furniture, food and beverages (F&B), restaurant and catering equipment, technology solutions, and eco-friendly hospitality systems—reflecting Qatar’s position as a regional hub for business, investment, and innovation in hospitality and tourism.

She added that Food Qatar will be held concurrently with Hospitality Qatar, bringing together leading professionals from the F&B industry across the region to capitalize on business opportunities within a dedicated platform showcasing the latest technologies, products, services, and solutions across all stages of food processing and packaging.

According to data from Qatar Tourism, the hospitality sector recorded strong growth and recovery in 2025, with 10.8 million hotel room nights sold, representing an 8.6% increase compared to 2024. Total hotel accommodation revenues in Qatar rose by 12% year-on-year to QAR 8.3 billion, while the total number of visitors reached 5.1 million, marking a 3.7% annual increase.

Bayan noted that Qatar Medicare will take place at the DECC from December 14 to 16, 2026. The event is the first international healthcare and medical trade exhibition and conference in Qatar, bringing together a broad network of healthcare stakeholders and showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and services. It serves as an ideal platform for healthcare professionals, companies, and stakeholders to connect, explore new opportunities, and discuss developments shaping the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Jose Vicente, CEO of DECC, said that the Center has become a leading destination for hosting major summits and large-scale events in Qatar, offering expansive spaces and contemporary designs that support innovation and transformation across business, culture, technology, and sports. He noted that the center’s strategic location, ease of access, and integrated facilities enhance its ability to attract international events, further reinforcing Qatar’s position as a global hub for conferences and exhibitions.

Vicente highlighted that Qatar has established itself as a leading global destination for business events, conferences, and exhibitions, backed by advanced infrastructure, world-class facilities, and strong organizational expertise, as well as a regulatory environment that fosters investment and business growth.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

