MWC25 Doha concluded its inaugural two-day edition that highlighted the Middle East and North Africa’s expanding influence within the global connectivity ecosystem.

Held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and organised by the GSMA in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, MWC25 Doha welcomed almost 9,500 unique attendees representing more than 110 countries and territories.

The participant profile reflected extensive senior-level engagement, with 20 percent C-suite attendees and 41 percent at director level and above across advanced digital sectors. Industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem accounted for 61 percent of total participants, underscoring the rising global and regional interest in the region’s role in driving the future of intelligent networks and next-generation digital solutions.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, said: “The first edition of MWC25 Doha highlights the important role our region can play in shaping the future of telecommunications and information technology. Hosting this level of global expertise and major technology companies in Doha demonstrates the ability of our economies to harness 5G and next-generation networks, artificial intelligence, and intelligent digital platforms in practical applications that support innovation and sustainable growth.

“At MCIT, we remain committed to strengthening our partnership with the GSMA, building on the outcomes of this edition to launch new joint initiatives, elevate the region’s presence within the global innovation ecosystem, and advance our aspirations for a more advanced and sustainable digital future.”

Vivek Badrinath, director-general of the GSMA, said: “Launching MWC in Doha at this pivotal moment gives the region a platform to show the scale of its digital ambition. The energy and focus across the event have been clear, with government and industry leveraging this inaugural edition to advance practical solutions and support new partnerships.

“At the same time, we know the job is not done. Extending digital progress to every community across MENA will take sustained collaboration, and the progress we’ve seen here is an important step in that direction.”

A central highlight of MWC25 Doha was the Qatar Pavilion, which stood out as a key destination for international delegations. The pavilion showcased 32 national digital projects presented by 17 government entities, offering a comprehensive view of Qatar’s advancements in smart cities, digital government services, digital identity, AI-powered solutions, and emerging technologies.

Over two days, the pavilion received continuous engagement from ministerial delegations, policymakers, and global experts who explored national digital initiatives and held bilateral meetings with international technology firms to strengthen cooperation and unlock new areas for collaboration.

The agenda of MWC25 Doha featured an extensive lineup of panel discussions and dialogue sessions with nearly 300 global speakers and experts addressing developments in 5G evolution, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity resilience, intelligent digital infrastructure, and digital skills strategies for individuals and organizations. Meanwhile, the exhibition floor brought together more than 250 exhibitors and sponsors, including leading global, regional, and local technology companies presenting interactive showcases and immersive demonstrations reflecting the future of connectivity and next-generation digital services.

The GSMA Ministerial Programme was one of the most prominent pillars of MWC25 Doha, attracting over 60 official delegations from 49 countries and representatives from more than ten international organizations.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).