MUSCAT: The Oman International Exhibition and Forum (OMNEX 2026) is set to take place this February in Muscat, with the Republic of Türkiye named Guest of Honour.

An introductory briefing held at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Wednesday, January 21, outlined the event’s objectives, accompanying programme and the key sectors it aims to target. The expo and forum will be held from February 2 to 4, 2026, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, with broad local and international participation and high-level official attendance.

Shaikh Salem bin Abdullah al Rawas, Head of the Omani side of the Omani-Turkish Joint Business Council, said the forum is being held “in line with the current directions towards strengthening economic partnerships and attracting high-quality investments with added value — consistent with the targets of Oman Vision 2040 in diversifying sources of income, supporting economic growth and building a responsible economy.”

He added that “OMNEX 2026 represents a strategic milestone that brings together investment dialogue and specialised exhibitions, and provides a direct opportunity for communication between decision-makers, government entities, business owners and investors,” noting that it “contributes to creating real investment opportunities in sectors and activities that form the foundation of the national economy.”

Yunus Atta, Head of the Turkish side of the Omani-Turkish Joint Business Council, described OMNEX 2026 as “an important milestone in the trajectory of economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Türkiye, reflecting the shared will to elevate bilateral cooperation to broader and more diversified horizons.” He added that selecting Türkiye as the Guest of Honour underscores the strength of the partnership, creating wider space for exchanging ideas and expertise, and building strategic business-to-business ties between the two countries.

