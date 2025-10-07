The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) hosted its second Al Midhyaf training programme completion ceremony, honouring 15 leading hotels and their dedicated frontline staff for their commitment to elevating guest experiences across the emirate.

The event forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s ongoing initiative to embed authentic Emirati hospitality across every visitor touchpoint.

The Al Midhyaf programme, meaning ‘the host’ in Arabic, is a government-endorsed initiative designed to unify and elevate guest service standards across Abu Dhabi. It equips participants with essential principles including professionalism, proactive engagement, cultural sensitivity, clear communication, and effective problem-solving, all aimed at delivering exceptional, consistent, and authentic guest experiences that truly reflect Emirati values.

The training focused on fostering a Genuine, Enriching, and Memorable (GEM) experience for every guest. Participants learned how to effectively share their knowledge of Abu Dhabi’s rich culture and attractions, ensure openness and respect for all backgrounds, and demonstrate integrity in every interaction. These skills ensure that every guest encounter, from arrival to departure, is welcoming, respectful, and truly unforgettable.

During the ceremony, general managers from 15 prominent hotels were recognised for their teams’ successful completion of the ‘Al Midhyaf Code of Conduct for Service Excellence’ training. These included Al Raha Beach Hotel; Bab Al Qasr Hotel Abu Dhabi; Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi; Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers; Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi; Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Emirates Pearl; Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi; InterContinental Abu Dhabi; Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan Abu Dhabi by Rotana; Le Méridien Abu Dhabi; Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi; Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island; Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi; Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi; and The WB by Hilton, Curio Collection.

Further commendation was extended to the six top-performing hotels, plus one outstanding frontline employee from each.

As the Al Midhyaf programme further develops, it will be delivered through DCT Abu Dhabi’s innovative Visitor Experience (VX) Academy, which leverages AI-driven e-learning modules to ensure comprehensive and accessible training.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

