DOHA: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi has met with Member of Parliament, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, and Special Envoy of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar HE Joseph Mwanamvekha, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were reviewed.

