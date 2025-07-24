Jabal Akhdar – In a move aimed at consolidating the rose farming sector and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices in the sultanate, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources launched a value-added programme for rose cultivation in Jabal Akhdar on Tuesday.

Funded by Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, the programme called Enhancing the Added Value of the Omani Rose Crop is designed to empower rose farmers, improve product quality and boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

The programme will run over two years at a cost of RO150,000, directly benefitting more than 350 rose farmers in the wilayat, which is home to over 6,300 rose shrubs spread across ten acres.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

