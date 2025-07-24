Muscat – Al Wusta has signed 15 agreements of total value exceeding RO4.3mn for development projects across its wilayats.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Muslim Jadad al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, with representatives of companies awarded the contracts.

The projects include development of the first phase of a residential area in Haima, beautification of a village facade in Al Ajaiz, and construction of parks in the villages of Al Ajaiz and Abu Madabi. Other works in Haima involve setting up an agricultural nursery and installing new light poles.

In Mahout, the contracts cover establishment of a central market, the first phase of Wadi al Sail Park, and development of a camel racing platform and track for Mahout and Al Jazir.

Other agreements include building a park in the Ghubrah North and Ghubrah South areas of Rima in Al Jazir, maintenance of government buildings across Al Wusta, and provision of technical and administrative support services for the governorate.

The projects are part of the governorate’s broader strategy to improve infrastructure, enhance civic amenities and support local communities.

