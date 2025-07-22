Muscat – Oman has taken a key step towards shaping its National Biotechnology Strategy with the launch of an international tender to appoint a specialised consultancy firm to guide the initiative.

At its third meeting held on Sunday, the Biotechnology Supervisory Committee reviewed progress made since its previous session, including completion of preparatory work required to initiate the strategy. The meeting was chaired by H E Dr Rahma al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) floated the tender via the electronic platform of Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content.

The consultancy will be responsible for reviewing relevant laws and regulations, identifying strategic priorities, drafting a financial plan, and proposing an executive roadmap for implementation. It will also recommend governance improvements and mechanisms for periodic review, with the strategy expected to cover major biotechnology domains including red, green and white applications.

Firms with ‘Excellent’ or ‘First’ vendor ratings are invited to submit bids by July 25.

Dr Kawthar al Balushi, Director of the National Biotechnology Strategy Project, briefed committee members on the timeline and activities for the next phase.

Coinciding with the committee meeting, a cooperation programme was signed to provide support for the strategy’s preparation. The agreement brings together MoHERI, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and Oman India Fertiliser Company.

