Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) launched a national initiative – designed to empower local startups to develop innovative space solutions and services – called Space Accelerators Programme on Wednesday.

The one-year programme aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in the space sector, attract investment in advanced technologies, and support the localisation and transfer of space services within the sultanate. It also aligns with Oman’s broader goals of economic diversification and technological advancement.

The programme will be implemented by Omani firm Ankaa Space and Technology Company in partnership with Exotopic, a UK-based firm specialising in accelerator initiatives. It will support ten Omani startups in developing commercially viable space technologies, while enhancing national capabilities in space innovation.

Dr Saud bin Humaid al Shuaili, Director General of Policies and Governance and Head of National Space Programme, said the initiative is part of MTCIT’s broader efforts to build a vibrant ecosystem for space entrepreneurship.

“The programme offers an integrated environment that combines technical mentorship, entrepreneurial training, and access to a global network of partners and experts,” Shuaili said.

It will focus on high-impact sectors including satellite communications, Earth observation, geo-spatial analytics, navigation, artificial intelligence, drones, the Internet of Things, spacecraft simulation, and advanced computing. The top three performing startups will also receive incentives supporting long-term sustainability and growth of their ventures.

The programme will include a comprehensive training curriculum covering technical and commercial aspects aimed at enhancing skills of local entrepreneurs.

