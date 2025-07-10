MUSCAT: A total of 40 high-value investment projects, valued at approximately RO 1.8 billion, have been successfully localised across Oman’s special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities, signalling a major step forward in the country’s economic diversification strategy. According to the latest issue of Duqm Economist magazine, these projects were facilitated through the Invest Oman platform, underscoring its growing role as a national engine for investment attraction and execution.

Eng Nasser bin Khalifa al Kindi, CEO of Invest Oman, revealed that nearly 90 investment proposals worth around RO 4.9 billion have been processed through the platform to date. Of these, 40 projects have reached the localisation stage, covering key sectors such as manufacturing, food security, and healthcare. These investments not only reflect strong confidence in Oman’s investor climate but also align with Vision 2040 objectives to generate economic value, create jobs, and deepen public-private collaboration.

The platform, launched to streamline investment facilitation, integrates 22 key government and private sector entities, including OPAZ, Madayn, the Environment Authority, and major ministries, all working under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Its one-stop approach allows investors to complete licensing and regulatory procedures under one roof, significantly reducing processing times and administrative bottlenecks.

Al Kindi noted that among the platform’s notable features is an interactive investment opportunity map, enabling investors to identify geographically strategic projects based on factors such as infrastructure proximity, logistics access, and available incentives. This digital tool, combined with real-time support from sector specialists and negotiators, helps convert investment interest into actionable projects more efficiently.

Of the 40 localised projects, many are in the industrial sector, which has emerged as the top destination for investment, especially in areas linked to export manufacturing and supply chain integration. Food security is another high-performing sector, boosted by national strategies to enhance self-reliance. Healthcare investments are also on the rise, driven by growing demand for modern medical facilities and services.

Eng Al Kindi said the platform’s investor screening process includes evaluation of financial strength, sectoral experience, and alignment with sustainable development priorities. Each proposal is vetted through rigorous economic and technical feasibility studies to ensure that only projects with high impact and long-term viability are endorsed.

He added that Oman’s improving economic fundamentals—such as sustained growth, better credit ratings, and rising foreign direct investment—continue to attract global players. In Q3 of 2024 alone, foreign investment stood at RO 26.677 billion, a 16% rise year-on-year. The manufacturing sector accounted for over half of this total.

India, China, and Egypt were among the top sources of foreign investment, alongside strong local investor participation, reflecting both regional trust and international confidence in Oman’s evolving business ecosystem.

Al Kindi confirmed that a major upgrade of the Invest Oman digital platform is underway to further improve user experience, making processes more intuitive and transparent. This, he said, is part of the platform’s goal to position Oman as a competitive global destination for strategic, sustainable, and high-return investments.

