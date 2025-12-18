Muscat: The Oman-India Business Forum, held in Muscat in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, reviewed investment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman and ways to enhance economic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The forum highlighted prospects for expanding cooperation across key economic sectors, with a focus on elevating bilateral relations to broader horizons and opening new channels of collaboration between the public and private sectors in both countries.

Participants discussed mechanisms to encourage mutual investments, strengthen trade exchange, and promote partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth, reflecting the depth of Omani-Indian relations and the shared commitment to advancing economic cooperation.



