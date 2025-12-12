KUWAIT CITY - French Minister of Foreign Trade Nicolas Forissier says his visit to Kuwait comes at a crucial moment amid growing momentum in bilateral relations. He noted that both countries are now working according to a clear vision outlined by their leaders during the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, to Paris on July 14.

Minister Forissier expressed his pleasure at meeting with a number of Kuwaiti officials, and thanked the political leadership for their warm welcome. He emphasized that his discussions in Kuwait were in-depth and constructive, adding that he was accompanied by a large delegation of representatives from French companies.

During a press conference held at the end of his visit, Minister Forissier explained that he met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah.

They both emphasized the special relationship between Kuwait and France, as well as France’s commitment to building a future economic partnership that includes strategic projects agreed upon at the highest level.

He also met with Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Director General of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Sheikh Hamoud Al- Mubarak Al-Sabah, during which French companies presented their expertise in aviation and airport infrastructure at a time when Kuwait is seeking to strengthen its regional position through major projects such as Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and the new passenger and cargo airport.

He held discussions with the Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel regarding ways in which French companies can contribute to supporting national projects in line with the New Kuwait 2035 vision.

Minister Forissier also held discussions with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Abdullatif Al- Meshari on potential cooperation in transportation and logistics, modern mobility, smart and connected infrastructure, and sustainable urban development.

A significant part of the meetings was focused on the energy sector and environmental transition. France has global expertise in waste-to-energy conversion, solar energy, energy efficiency, and battery technologies, which are aspects that can support Kuwait’s strategy to develop and enhance the efficiency of its energy grid.

The minister affirmed the readiness of French companies to offer their expertise in sustainable cities and urban planning, including urban engineering, water management, sewage networks, sustainable construction, and smart urban services. He stressed that these capabilities support Kuwait’s ambitions to establish new areas, modern cities, and major urban development projects.

Minister Forissier also highlighted France’s leadership in digital technologies, cybersecurity, space, and artificial intelligence, which are sectors that form fundamental pillars of Kuwait’s economic transformation.

He emphasized the willingness of French companies to support and enhance national capabilities in these fields. Minister Forissier held discussions with high-ranking Kuwaiti officials, including the Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad, and the Executive Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah.

These discussions focused on boosting investment flows between France and Kuwait within the framework of the Declaration of Intent for Strategic Investment Partnership (2025–2035), which was formally signed during His Highness the Amir’s visit to Paris.

