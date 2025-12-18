MUSCAT - Rakiza — Oman’s first dedicated infrastructure investment fund, established by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) — has so far raised $1 billion in capital from international investors to support the development of priority national infrastructure projects and attract foreign investment.

The portfolio reflects Rakiza’s success in opening a new gateway for investment into Oman’s infrastructure sector, said Muneer Ali al Muneeri, CEO of Rakiza Fund.

“Rakiza is the first investment fund in the Sultanate of Oman dedicated to the infrastructure sector and one of the first of its kind in the region. It was established by the Oman Investment Authority in 2018 to support the privatisation programme, attract foreign direct investment and promote priority national infrastructure projects,” Al Muneeri said.

“Since our launch, we have raised $1 billion from major international investors and built a distinctive, fully independent investment model separate from the sovereign fund”, he added in an interview featured in the latest edition of Enjaz & Eejaz, OIA’s quarterly newsletter.

Among Rakiza’s notable investments is the Silal (Central Fruits and Vegetables Market), which has significantly strengthened Oman’s food security and supply chain, reducing summer produce spoilage from 30% to less than 5% within a year, while also supporting market regulation through licensed Omani operations.

The Fund has also partnered with a leading British company in Helios Towers Oman, enhancing the country’s telecom infrastructure, enabling operators such as Vodafone to expand and increasing electricity coverage to telecom towers to 99%.

In addition, Rakiza’s investment in SOHAR Port and Freezone, alongside the Asyad Group and other shareholders, has helped raise container handling capacity to one million TEUs, giving the port a market share of around 31%. Regionally, the Fund holds a 40% stake in a strategic power plant in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Aramco and a French company, reflecting a measured expansion strategy aligned with social impact and sustainability objectives under the United Nations framework.

Outlining Rakiza’s next investment priorities, Al Muneeri said the Fund is focusing on digital infrastructure and data centres, as well as the education, water and energy sectors.

“Our vision goes beyond financial returns. We aim to deliver meaningful and sustainable development impact”, he said, adding that Rakiza aspires to become the region’s preferred infrastructure fund and has already begun work on a second, larger and more impactful fund.

