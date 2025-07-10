MUSCAT: Oxy Oman, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based independent oil and gas firm Occidental, announced a haul of 10 new oil and gas discoveries across its expansive portfolio of eight upstream hydrocarbon concessions in the Sultanate of Oman in 2024.

Notable among them was a first-ever oil discovery, along with a significant gas find, in Block 62 in central Oman. The Maradi Huraymah East and Baqiyah discoveries are expected to “open up other oil potential in the block,” the Ministry of Energy and Minerals noted in its 2024 Annual Report on the country’s energy landscape.

Oxy has equity interests in Blocks 9, 27, 30, 65, 62, and 51 in north Oman, and Blocks 53 and 72 in central Oman. Commenting on the US company’s sizable presence in the Sultanate, the Ministry stated: “Oxy Oman has been operating in the Sultanate for more than 40 years, where it has steadily increased production and reserves and is honored to partner with the Government of Oman. Today, Oxy Oman is the largest independent oil producer operating in the country, covering more than 6 million gross acres. Oxy Oman’s major operations are located in northern Oman, primarily in the Safah and Wadi Latham fields in Block 9, Khamilah Field in Block 27, Maradi Huraymah gas field in Block 62, and in south-central Oman in Block 53 at Mukhaizna Field.”

In addition to the 10 discoveries made in 2024, Oxy completed processing of 2,107 km² of 3D seismic in Block 51 and began a reprocessing programme for 8,155 km² of 3D seismic in Blocks 9, 27, and 53. The company also reported record gross production, supported by a new Initial Production (IP) programme, in Blocks 9, 27, and 65.

Leveraging its decades-long global expertise in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) using carbon dioxide (CO₂), the company launched its first CO₂ injection trial in the Safah Field in northern Oman. The pilot project aims to determine the feasibility of CO₂ flooding as an EOR technique following water flooding.

Another significant highlight of 2024 was Oxy’s success in leveraging its carbon management expertise to advance low-carbon initiatives designed to sustainably enhance its business and achieve net-zero targets. A year earlier, in 2023, the company had launched a pilot project using CO₂ for EOR in Block 9. This initiative followed a thorough evaluation of mature waterflooding assets, identifying favorable conditions for CO₂-based EOR, the report stated.

Importantly, Oxy Oman has been utilizing its global expertise in EOR and Direct Air Capture technology to lead the carbon capture and EOR scope of the Oman Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) Steering Committee, spearheaded by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. Additionally, the company is exploring technologies to decarbonise heavy oil development, including CO₂ point source capture and renewable energy plants.

Furthermore, as part of its long-term strategy to reduce methane and CO₂ emissions, Oxy is implementing projects that measure and quantify methane leaks, including LDAR and stack testing at all sites. The company stated it is committed to eliminating routine flaring by 2027, having already achieved an 80% reduction from the baseline.

Moreover, in a bid to decarbonise its oilfield operations, Oxy Oman has signed an agreement with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) to explore the development of a solar project to supply emissions-free energy for its operations in Blocks 9 and 27, with a potential expansion to Block 65.

“Oxy Oman is committed to Oman’s net-zero targets and aims to facilitate effective collaboration between key stakeholders across the government and the energy industry, and supports the effective implementation of CCUS in Oman,” the Ministry’s report added.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

