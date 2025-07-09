Arab Finance: A.M.A Developments has launched Quantum, its inaugural project in the New Administrative Capital, according to an emailed press release.

Quantum is strategically located opposite the monorail and in close proximity to major government ministry headquarters, setting a new benchmark for administrative buildings.

Introducing a next-generation workspace, the project offers a fully integrated, modern environment tailored to the dynamic needs of today’s businesses and administrative offices.

Spanning approximately 3,700 square meters, the building comprises eight floors with a smart architectural layout designed to maximize space efficiency.

Units, ranging in size from 30 to 1,500 square meters, are set for delivery within three years, at a starting price of EGP 99,000 per square meter.

It is being offered with a highly competitive payment plan, featuring units starting at just a 10% down payment, with flexible installments over eight years.

The building has a vibrant retail strip designed to host upscale restaurants, cafés, and boutique services, offering daily convenience for tenants and visitors alike.

Delivery is scheduled for completion within three years, with construction already underway and unit sales officially open.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for our company in the real estate sector—one of Egypt's most promising industries, especially within the New Administrative Capital, which has become a central hub for business and investment,” Rolla Aboughazala, CEO of A.M.A Developments, commented.

Aboughazala Miratech will lead the implementation and handle the long-term management and maintenance of the building, adding that the project will be equipped with cutting-edge systems from Schneider Electric and Tyco (Johnson Controls.