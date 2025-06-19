Geneva, Switzerland – Oman has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the principles of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention and its continued cooperation with the international community to safeguard civilians and enhance human security.

This pledge was reiterated during Oman’s participation in the 12th Preparatory Session of the convention, held in Geneva, Switzerland, with broad participation from State Parties and representatives of international and humanitarian organisations.

Delivering Oman’s national statement, H E Idris bin Abdul Rahman al Khanjari, Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva, underscored Oman’s steadfast support for the convention’s core principles.

He also announced that Oman has fully met the requirements of Article 5 of the convention, highlighting the sultanate’s firm commitment to implementing its provisions and actively engaging with its executive mechanisms.

An official delegation from the Ministry of Defence, including Staff Colonel Khalid bin Abbas al Balushi and Staff Colonel Mohammed al Kaabi, attended the technical sessions.

