A mining firm, Timadix Geomin Consult Nigeria, has faulted the Northern Governors Forum for proposing a six-month halt on mining activity to combat insecurity, claiming that it will rather increase terrorism than address the issue.

The Managing Director of the firm, Engineer Tim Eldon, stated in an interview that implementing the proposal based on the available indices on the ground would be counterproductive and promote terrorism.

He emphasised that the primary reason terrorism and banditry are linked to mining is that mining operations have not been completely cleaned up, adding that bad eggs, particularly illegal miners who were accomplices of the elements, are still having a field day.

“This isn’t the first time some governors have attempted to suspend mining. When mining was suspended in Plateau State, only the official mining companies ceased mining; the illegal ones continued, thereby worsening the situation.

“So, by suspending mining, you allow more space for these people, the illegals, to fill the bushes. So you have the first paradox of the entire scenario. All of the states that suspend mining as a result of insecurity, at the end of the day, realise that illegal mining is spreading even more in those states because law-abiding companies, which are official companies you can always hold liable and accountable, will now pull out, allowing all of the illegals to go to their mines.

“When bunkering was happening in the South, the state governments there didn’t wake up and say that because people are bunkering, they should suspend crude oil exploration. Why? Because it would affect the government adversely. The government stood against it, and they fought it and won, with drilling companies still working.

“Why can’t it be done similarly in the north? Protect mining companies and ensure that the bad eggs, the illegal miners, are arrested. It is unfortunate that much attention has not been given to the sector,” He remarked.

He explained that the legal mining companies do not operate in isolation but rather under the protection of Civil Defence, Police, and other security agencies, and that if they are suspended, the bad eggs will take over.

Engineer Eldon, who denounced the assumption that mining companies backed terrorism, lauded the Federal Mines Marshall’s operations, saying they have done an excellent job of protecting minefields and workers.

The Managing Director went on to say that if the six-month suspension idea is implemented, it will cause economic suffering and job losses in the industry, as well as block a lot of revenue, which is desperately needed and cut off a very important artery in the economy.

