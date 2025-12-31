The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish run on Tuesday, as renewed buying interest lifted key market indicators and underscored investors’ optimism ahead of the new year.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.42 per cent to close at 155,034.72 points, while market capitalisation added N411.35 billion to settle at N98.84 trillion. The gains were driven largely by portfolio realignment as investors continued to position for year-end and early 2026 opportunities.

Market sentiment remained firmly positive, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners. A total of 46 equities recorded price appreciation, compared with 24 that closed in the red.

Guinea Insurance Plc, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Austin Laz & Company Plc, and Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc led the gainers’ chart, reflecting strong demand in selected insurance, construction, and consumer-related counters. On the flip side, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc, First HoldCo Plc, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc topped the losers’ list.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Insurance index emerging as the best performer, advancing by 1.58 per cent. The Consumer Goods index followed with a 0.84 per cent gain, while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices rose by 0.77 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the Banking index declined by 0.48 per cent, weighed down by sell-offs in select tier-one and mid-tier banking stocks, while the Commodity sector closed flat.

Trading activity showed divergent trends. Total volume traded surged by 223.84 per cent to 4.68 billion shares, while transaction value increased by 10.12 per cent to N38.86 billion. However, the number of deals executed fell by 26.68 per cent to 34,852 transactions, suggesting that market activity was dominated by fewer but larger trades.

Overall, the day’s performance reinforces the NGX’s positive trajectory, as investors maintain a risk-on stance and selectively build positions in anticipation of improved corporate earnings and macroeconomic clarity in the coming year.

