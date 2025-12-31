The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the complete restoration of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in Warri, Delta State, following the recent explosion on the asset.

The chief corporate communications officer (CCCO) of the nation’s oil company, Andy Odeh, in a statement, said that the pipeline is fully operational, reiterating the company’s resilience and commitment to energy security.

“NNPC Limited is pleased to announce the successful restoration of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in Warri, Delta State.

“Following the unexpected explosion on December 10, 2025, we immediately activated our emergency response, deployed coordinated containment measures, and worked tirelessly with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the damaged section was repaired, pressure-tested, and safely recommissioned.

“Today, the pipeline is fully operational, reaffirming our resilience and commitment to energy security. This achievement was made possible through the unwavering support of our host communities, the guidance of regulators, the vigilance of security agencies, and the dedication of our partners and staff.

“Together, we turned a challenging moment into a success story, restoring operations in record time while upholding the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship.

“As we move forward, NNPC Limited remains steadfast in its pledge to protect our environment, safeguard our communities, and maintain the integrity and reliability of our assets. Thank you for your trust as we continue to power progress for Nigeria and beyond,” the statement read.

