The Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reiterated on Tuesday that the Federal Government should suspend the planned commencement of the new Tax Acts on January 1.

The party argued that financial considerations should not override the collective interests of Nigerians, especially in light of allegations that two versions of the controversial laws exist.

It stated that to clear the confusion, the government should first investigate widespread public concerns that the gazetted copies of the tax laws differ from the versions passed by the National Assembly.

“The Peoples Democratic Party reiterates its earlier call for the suspension of the commencement date of the Tax Act, based on the discrepancies between the harmonised and gazetted versions of the new Tax Act.

“Nigerians across all walks of life have loudly voiced their displeasure over the smuggling in of very dangerous provisions which were expunged earlier by the Parliament. Nigerians have demanded a thorough investigation of this anomaly and sought to know who carried out the illegal insertion and how it was done.

“Rather than address these issues comprehensively, the Presidency has consciously minimised them and instead vehemently insisted that the commencement date must stand, despite the discrepancies. This disposition clearly shows where the priority of the government lies—between Nigerians and money,” the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, stated in Abuja.

The party recalled that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, the present administration has prioritised extracting revenue from Nigerians, beginning with the sudden removal of fuel subsidies.

“This Tinubu Presidency has always prioritised finance over the welfare and well-being of Nigerians from its inception in 2023, as evidenced by the reckless way it announced and implemented the removal of subsidy, which immediately impacted the country’s economy and caused ordinary Nigerians to suffer irreparable economic damage,” the party noted.

“In this instance, the President should remember that he is an employee of the people and, therefore, should listen to his employers. He should also remember that he won with less than 40% of the votes in the elections that gave him the job, and should therefore recognise that listening to Nigerians must be a primary duty of his administration, rather than serving the narrow interests of people around him.”

The party advised the administration to always prioritise the welfare of citizens over the interests of those in government, citing the 16 years of PDP governance when it claimed the government implemented people-friendly economic policies in response to public concerns.

The PDP further stated, “Mr President is reminded that a responsible PDP administration in 2012 listened to the cries of Nigerians and civil society organisations (where he played a prominent role during the protests) against the removal of fuel subsidy, in deference to the voices of Nigerians. The interest of Nigerians must be uppermost in the mind of the President and the Federal Government.

“Consequently, we reiterate our earlier call for the suspension of the commencement date of the Tax Act, pending the conclusion of a thorough investigation. Obedience to laws in a democracy is directly linked to the belief that elected legislators have deliberated upon and approved them.

“A mere suspicion, let alone a confirmed fact, that unapproved sections have been smuggled into a law with the capacity to affect all Nigerians is sufficient reason to suspend its commencement.

“The President must act in favour of the people of this country; to do otherwise is a clear confirmation that money, not the people, is the priority.”

Nigeria’s 2025 tax reform laws, signed by President Bola Tinubu on June 26, 2025, aimed to unify the tax system, expand exemptions, and shift focus from low-income earners to prosperity-based taxation. However, they have sparked major controversy ahead of their January 1, 2026 rollout.

The dispute began when members of the House of Representatives, particularly Honourables Abdulsamad Dasuki and Mansur Manu Soro, accused the government of altering gazetted versions post-National Assembly passage, inserting clauses granting executive powers like arrests and property seizures without court oversight, and deleting accountability measures.

The PDP, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other groups described this as a constitutional breach, demanding suspension and highlighting discrepancies such as a 20% deposit requirement in tax disputes.

Despite the unresolved concerns, the government is determined to proceed with the implementation date as planned.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

