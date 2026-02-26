Executive Chairman of Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zach Adedeji on Wednesday unveiled plans to generate N40.7 trillion from collection of taxes, royalty and other minerals in the 2026 fiscal year in the light of the tax reforms.

He said this when the Presidential Economic Team including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, as well as the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu during the 2025 budget performance and 2026 budget defence held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriation.

“In the light of the tax reforms that transfer petroleum and mineral royalty and other revenue to the NRS, the total target for taxes, royalty and other minerals is 40.7 trillion.

He said meanwhile, oil taxes fell short of the target by 5.2 percent.

He said overall, the Service exceeded its target by N3 trillion which is 12 percent compared to the target we had for 2025 financial year.

“When you compare 2025 performance to 2024, the service collected N6.5 trillion more what we did in 2024. That is an increase of 30.3 percent. This is driven significantly by non oil taxes. “

For the 2026 revenue target, he said: “in the light of the forecast that we have for oil, from that N25.2 trillion that we did last year, we forecasted that we would do N32.14 trillion for 2026 which is N3.85 trillion higher than the actual collection in 2025.”

He said the increase is forecast on oil related revenue to non-oil is due to higher production forecast from 1.7 million per day in 2025 to 1.8 million barrels per in 2026.

The lawmakers queried the zero capital performance in the 2025 budget.

On his part, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun explained that said before the administration of President Bola Tinubu there was a heavily reliance on ways and means financing to cover large fiscal deficit while NNPC funded the petrol subsidy through and under recovery arrangement.

This approach, he said, was unsustainable.

He said in order to correct the major distortion and replace it with the market based solution.

He said the President had halted the unchecked ways and means already at N30 trillion.

This, he said, was essential for restoring macro economic stability but it did need a large funding gap.

He said the issue of the zero performance in the 2025 budget was delegated by the Minister of State for Finance, who the lawmakers invited to appear before the Committee on Thursday.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said in various sessions with the National Assembly, one of the agreements was to move 70 percent of the capital for 2025 into 2026.

He said on the budget performance feeders, the ministry of budget and planning, including the budget office, relies on the office of the accountant general and Ministry of Finance for data about budget implementation.

“Steps are being taken. The president has demonstrated that he has issued an executive order which we believe is consistent with the agreement reached that 2026 budget that will be coming will have chances of of it being better funded would be put in place,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, said they needed it was necessary to have the interaction with the team in respect of the 2026 appropriation bill.

“This is for us study and consider and approve the request. We decided to engage the team of the president to discuss the previous performance of the 2025 as well as the proposed 2026.

“We have do decided to engage the NRS Chairman to shed more light on the revenue in terms of the 2026 projections. In 2025 we have achieved about 28 trillion from our revenue, from the target of 25 trillion.

“We need to have more information from you so that Nigerians can know what is going on,” he said.

