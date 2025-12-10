MUSCAT: Royal Decree No 101/2025 has been issued ratifying the Exploration and Mining Concession Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Gulf Mining Materials Company for Concession Area 11-C in Al Buraimi Governorate, as published in the Official Gazette.

The agreement was signed on August 12, 2025, by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, marking a further step in advancing Oman’s mining sector as a key pillar of economic diversification.

Under the agreement, Gulf Mining Materials Company is granted exploration and mining rights over Concession Area 11-C, which covers approximately 1,089 square kilometres. The site is characterised by extensive ophiolite rock formations and geological indicators pointing to the presence of copper and chromium ores, both of which are considered strategically important minerals.

The initial phase of the project is expected to extend over a period of two to three years and will focus on comprehensive topographical, geochemical and geophysical surveys, in addition to exploratory drilling and trenching to assess the commercial viability of the mineral deposits.

