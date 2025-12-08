The Ministry of Legal Affairs (MOLA) published in the official gazette the Royal Decree 101/2025 approving the Exploration and Mining Concession Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Gulf Minerals Company LLC for Block (11-C).

It is based on the Mineral Resources Law issued by Royal Decree No. 19/2019, and the Exploration and Mining Concession Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Gulf Minerals Company LLC for Block (11-C), signed August 12, 2025.

This decree shall enter into force on the date of its issuance in the Official Gazette.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

