The Miners Association of Nigeria has strongly opposed the proposal by northern governors and elders seeking a ban on mining activities as a response to escalating insecurity in the region.

In a detailed statement jointly signed by the National President, Dele Ayanleke, and the National Secretary, Suleiman Liman, the association said it was compelled to “lend its voice” to what it described as a dangerous recommendation that would hurt legitimate businesses, worsen unemployment and embolden criminal networks.

The association acknowledged the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country but insisted the proposed ban was misguided.

“While the Association recognises the dire security situation in our nation and pray for a permanent solution to the present ugly development that prompted this call, it is imperative to critically scrutinize these recommendations in the face of antecedents and in the nation’s economic interest,” the statement read.

It argued that insecurity cuts across every sector and is worsened by the remoteness of rural communities, not by legitimate mining. “Insecurity is a national malaise that cuts across all sectors.

“The preponderance of criminal activities in rural areas, especially around agrarian and mining corridors, is coincidental on the remote locations of farming and mining sites which are far from well secured metropolis,” the association said.

The group stressed that no link has ever been established between licensed mining operations and terrorism.

“A nexus has not been established between legal mining and terrorism, banditry and kidnapping,” the statement noted. “It is the disorderly illegal mining, conducted without licences and government regulations, that practices money laundering and fuels insecurity. Therefore, stigmatising mining as the cause of insecurity is a misnomer.”

Ayanleke and Liman warned that any blanket ban would unfairly punish legitimate operators who contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“To lump legal mining with illegal mining and place a blanket ban on all mining activities in the Northern region will be most unjust and a serious disservice to the legal miners and their employees,” they said. “It would create mass unemployment, aggravate the existing multi-dimensional poverty and increase insecurity.”

They cited past experience, especially the 2019 ban on mining in Zamfara, which they argued produced no positive results. “Unfortunately, the waves of banditry, kidnappings, terrorism and illegal mining have been escalating, not only in Zamfara State, but have spread to Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and others,” the association said.

The association added that bans typically punish law-abiding miners while empowering criminals.

“Victims of the ban on mining operations are the legitimate industry stakeholders denied access to their minefields.

“Whereas, the illegal miners turned bandits and terrorists would be feeding fat by helping themselves to the mineral resources under the active support of their local and foreign sponsors,” the statement said.

It warned that cutting off legal access to mineral sites would give criminals increased access to mineral deposits, which they often exchange for weapons. “Unfettered access of illegal miners to mineral resources in a banned location offers incentives and empowerment to criminals as they exchange the minerals for arms and ammunition,” the association stated.

Ayanleke and Liman said the ban would also sabotage investment efforts championed by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake.

“The call… is not only unfortunate, but highly unpatriotic,” they said, noting that the minister had been promoting global investment through reforms and international engagement.

They further questioned whether the northern governors considered the broader economic consequences.

“What happens to our cement production and other industries that depend on minerals? “What happens to the gradually steady improvement in mining’s contribution to national revenue? Should the President accede to this call, the nation will be creating more recruits for terrorists, bandits and kidnappers,” the association asked.

The group drew a comparison with the Niger Delta, saying there was never a demand to ban oil exploration during the height of militancy.

“Instead, the Federal Government deployed homegrown solutions to douse the tension. Similarly, the FG raised Joint Task Forces to tackle illegal bunkering, with the active support of Niger Delta governments,” they said.

They commended the minister’s efforts to sanitise the sector, including revoking inactive mineral titles and establishing the Mining Marshal. They questioned the northern governors’ request for a revalidation of existing mining titles, calling it “a process that is not legally or procedurally tenable.”

Instead, they urged northern governors to use part of their security votes to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

“We call on our Northern States’ Governors to deploy substantial parts of their Security Votes, to support massive improvement in the logistics and human capacities of the Mining Marshal outfit,” the association said.

Rejecting any form of mining ban, the group insisted such a move contradicts the constitution.

“The call for revalidation of mining licenses is akin to agitation for resource control and fundamentally against our Constitution which locates mineral management in the Exclusive Legislative List,” they said.

The Miners Association, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to dismiss the proposal entirely.

“We hereby reject the call for the banning of mining activities in any part of the country.

“We patriotically plead with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly to outrightly reject this call, as the negatives overwhelmingly outweigh the positives,” the statement said.

