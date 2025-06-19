Muscat – A specialised surgical team at Khoula Hospital has successfully performed a rare and complex procedure to reattach a fully amputated hand and two fingers for an expatriate worker who suffered a severe injury while on duty.

The 14-hour operation was led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Wahaibi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head of the Hand and Microsurgery Department at Khoula Hospital. The procedure is considered a significant step in advanced microsurgery in Oman.

Dr Wahaibi said the success of the surgery was due to two key factors: the immediate first aid given at the site of the incident and the correct preservation of the severed hand and fingers according to international medical standards. “Swift and safe transfer of the patient to Khoula Hospital’s replantation centre was critical to restoring sensory and motor function,” he said.

The team carried out bone fixation, reconnected small blood vessels, removed damaged tissue, and sutured ligaments and arteries under a microscope. “Such operations demand high precision and advanced techniques, showing the progress of Omani medical expertise,” Dr Wahaibi added.

After surgery, the patient’s condition stabilised without complications such as infection or clotting. Early signs indicate promising recovery of sensation and movement, and the patient was discharged soon after the procedure.

Dr Wahaibi emphasised the importance of workplace safety, urging workers to follow safety measures, wear protective gear and ensure machinery is switched off during maintenance.

He also highlighted the need for quick response in trauma cases. “Proper first aid, correct handling of the amputated part and fast transfer to a specialist centre can be crucial for successful treatment and recovery,” he said.

