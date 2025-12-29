MUSCAT: The Radiotherapy Department at the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre (SQCCCRC) has achieved internationally accepted results in the IAEA’s radiation dose quality audit, a significant accomplishment that reflects the University Medical City’s commitment to implementing the highest global standards of quality and patient safety.

The centre explained that this dosimetry audit is one of the most important independent verification programmes worldwide. It aims to ensure the accuracy of radiation doses received by patients and their conformity to the planned treatment doses. This guarantees the highest levels of therapeutic effectiveness with maximum safety. The audit included reviewing the calibration accuracy of radiotherapy equipment, verifying the validity of treatment planning systems, measuring doses using independent and internationally accredited reagents and then comparing the results with global reference values approved by the IAEA.

The audit results showed that the radiotherapy equipment in the department operates with exceptional accuracy. All measurements fell within the internationally accepted range of ±5 per cent, with a comfortable margin of error. The maximum recorded deviation was only 2.3 per cent with the department achieving perfect accuracy with a 0.0-per cent deviation in one measurement. This reflects the exceptional proficiency of the medical physics team in instrument calibration accuracy, the strength of the quality assurance programme and a commitment to providing the highest levels of patient safety.

Iqbal al Amri, Head of Medical Physics at the Radiotherapy Department of the SQCCCRC at the University Medical City, said: “Passing the IAEA radiation dose audit confirms the medical physics team’s commitment to the highest standards of accuracy and safety in dose calibration. It also reflects the integrated institutional work to ensure the provision of safe and effective radiotherapy that puts patient safety first in line with approved international standards."

