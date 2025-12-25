Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and 18th globally in health services, according to the Numbeo Index — an international ranking based on a range of criteria, including the quality of healthcare, ease of access to services, efficiency of infrastructure, and levels of beneficiary satisfaction.

Throughout 2025, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has continued to play a pivotal role as the body responsible for formulating national health policies, regulating the health sector, and ensuring the integration of its services to achieve the highest levels of quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

According to MoPH data, there are around 58,000 workers in the public and private sectors, representing various medical, nursing, technical, and administrative specialities. The number of available hospital beds in health facilities stands at 5,485,reflecting the expansion of the health sector’s capacity to keep pace with population growth, urban expansion, and the increasing demand for health services.

Further, 2025 has seen a qualitative leap in the progress of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), which continued to strengthen its position as the main provider of specialised and secondary healthcare in the country and as one of the leading regional models in quality performance and clinical excellence.

HMC achievements ranged from strategic partnerships and service development to the introduction of advanced technologies and the realisation of unprecedented medical achievements at the national level. As part of efforts to improve access to health services and reduce waiting times, HMC signed partnership agreements with a number of private hospitals, with the aim of referring Qatari citizens who experience long waiting periods in certain specialties to receive timely care.

Similarly, HMC opened a musculoskeletal physiotherapy clinic for seniors at Qatar Rehabilitation Centre, reflecting its commitment to developing specialised health care services that support the independence of older adults and enhance their quality of life.

The new clinic aims to provide advanced and comprehensive care for seniors through specialised therapeutic programmes that help improve muscle strength, increase mobility, and enhance balance.

In October 2025, HMC strengthened its regional and international leadership in the development of healthcare systems by organising the Middle East Forum on Person-Centred Care. The forum served as a pivotal platform for the exchange of global expertise and for highlighting the latest trends in delivering integrated, sustainable, and human-centered health services.

Qatar’s National Immunisation Programme has continued to achieve coverage rates exceeding 95% for most essential childhood vaccines, as the outcome of the success of preventive policies, the effectiveness of community awareness campaigns, and society’s commitment to the importance of immunisation as the first line of defence against infectious diseases.

Besides, MoPH has developed a comprehensive five-year national action plan during 2025 aimed at strengthening monitoring and surveillance activities for various additives across all types of locally produced and imported foods. As such, the ministry obtained renewed international accreditation from the American Accreditation Body for food inspection and sampling in accordance with the international standard ISO/IEC 17020, which enhances public confidence in the food control system.

On the digital transformation efforts, the launch of the LBAIH application has made a qualitative shift in managing the patient experience. The app enables patients to view their medical appointments, reschedule or cancel them, and access their health records, test results, and prescriptions, in addition to receiving alerts and reminders.

