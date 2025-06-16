Al Rustaq: The Development Committee of South Al Batinah Governorate, operating under the Governor’s Office, is following up the execution of multiple developmental, service, and infrastructure projects aimed at boosting investment, trade, and tourism across the governorate’s wilayats.

The total construction cost of these projects amounts to OMR4.5 million. They include: The development of the waterfront in Barka; The development of the waterfront in Al Musanna; The Wadi Al Ma’awil Commercial Market project; The Al Awabi Commercial Market project and the development of Nakhal Public Park.

Saud Said Al Ma’awali, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council and Head of the Development Committee for South Al Batinah Governorate, told Oman News Agency (ONA) that the committee is devising plans and programmes to enhance the governorate’s economy, tourism, and infrastructure. Additionally, it supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs), generates job opportunities for youth, and develops skills and capabilities across various sectors.

He added that these projects fall under South Al Batinah’s developmental and recreational initiatives, aligning with Oman’s decentralisation policies and the strengthening of local governance as part of an ambitious phase of structural transformations in economic growth frameworks under the Tenth Five-Year Plan and Oman Vision 2040. These efforts aim to improve public facilities and services while stimulating economic activities.

Al Ma’awali noted that the Barka Waterfront Development Project, located in Al Muraisi and stretching over two kilometer, seeks to transform the area into a touristic and integrated recreational hub, serving as a natural retreat and attraction for all age groups. The project includes diverse sports, leisure, and entertainment facilities, along with tourism support services (trip planning, accommodation and transport bookings, tour guidance, and travel logistics). It also provides investment spaces that will generate employment opportunities for locals.

The project’s completion rate has reached 55%, with an investment of OMR1.9 million.

As for Al Musanna Waterfront Development Project, situated in Al Awaid and spanning two kilometers, Al Ma’awali stated that its construction cost stands at OMR1.7 million, with 35% of work completed. The project will feature restaurants, retail outlets, children’s play areas, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and beachside recreational activities.

The Wadi Al Ma’awil Commercial Market, covering 16,000 square metres, includes 27 commercial shops with an investment of OMR319,000. The project’s completion rate has exceeded 95% and is expected to enhance trade and tourism while supporting commercial activity in Wadi Al Ma’awil, he added.

Al Ma’awali explained that Al Awabi Commercial Market project reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to elevate services, achieve sustainable development, and strengthen the local economy by stimulating commercial and social activity in the wilayat. The project, spanning 1,200 square metres, includes 16 commercial shops at an investment cost of OMR200,000, with 70% of work completed.

As for Nakhal Public Park Development project, Al Ma’awali indicated that 70% of construction work has been completed, with a development cost of OMR452,000. The project includes upgrades to enhance visitor experience, transforming the park into an integrated recreational and investment destination. Its strategic location presents promising investment opportunities, featuring three dedicated spaces for SMEs and local family businesses, thereby boosting economic prospects in Nakhal and neighboring areas.

These initiatives underscore the governorate’s commitment to fostering sustainable development, improving quality of life, and creating a vibrant economic environment in line with national development goals.

