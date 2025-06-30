Tunis – Boosting bilateral cooperation between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, along with financing several development projects, was the focus of a high-level meeting held Friday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah. The meeting brought together Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, accompanied by his delegation.

The meetin was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, and Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia, Abdelaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

On this occasion, Tunisia and the SFD signed a financing agreement for the "Southern Oasis Hub" project in the governorate of Tataouine.

Additional projects will be launched under the 2026–2030 Development Plan, which is based on a new bottom-up participatory approach, incorporating proposals from local, regional, and district councils, culminating in national-level planning.

The two parties also discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation and explored funding opportunities for priority initiatives aligned with the 2026–2030 development agenda.

Prime Minister Zaafrani Zenzri emphasized Tunisia's commitment to accelerating the implementation of all ongoing projects, particularly the "King Salman bin Abdulaziz" University Hospital in Kairouan.

For his part, the SFD CEO welcomed the strong Tunisian-Saudi relations across various sectors, attributing the progress to the shared political will of both nations' leadership to deepen strategic cooperation.

He reaffirmed the Fund's readiness to support Tunisia through a future cooperation programme aligned with the 2026–2030 Development Plan, particularly in key sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, renewable energy, digitization, advanced technologies, and agriculture.

The meeting was also an opportunity to highlight the close fraternal ties between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of President Kaïs Saïed and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).