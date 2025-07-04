Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) announced temporary restrictions on marine activity off the Al Wusta coast as Oman prepares for a rocket test launch.

The launch of "Duqm-2” rocket into space will take place from Al Khal area in the Wilayat of al Jazir and Hitam area in the Wilayat of al Duqm.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said the launch is scheduled between 12:00 am to 6:00 am on ( 5, 6, 8, 9 July 2025).

Meanwhile, the MAFWR noted that fishing and marine activities will be restricted to ensure safety.

According to officials, the rocket’s drop zone is expected to remain within 500 metres of the launch site.

They urge fishermen and sea-goers to comply with all safety instructions and avoid the designated area during the launch period.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

