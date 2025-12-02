For centuries, Omani sailors connected Africa, India and Arabia, shaping one of the most vibrant maritime cultures in the Indian Ocean.

Today, as the world turns to the concept of the blue economy, valuing oceans as engines of growth, innovation and sustainability, Oman stands at the brink of a new economic horizon.

With approximately three thousand kilometres of coastline, abundant marine biodiversity and strategic access to global shipping lanes, the Sultanate of Oman’s blue wealth remains one of its most underutilised national assets.

Oman Vision 2040 positions the nation as a diversified, knowledge-driven economy guided by sustainability and innovation. While green transition is visible in renewable energy and circular industries, the blue transition, the sustainable use of marine and coastal resources, offers equal promise.

The blue economy is not confined to fisheries; it encompasses shipping, coastal tourism, offshore energy, desalination, biotechnology and marine data services. According to the World Bank, the global blue economy could reach three trillion US dollars by 2030.

Even a modest share of that could add billions to Oman’s GDP and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs in logistics, aquaculture, research and digital marine services.

Oman’s network of ports gives it a natural advantage in this transformation. The Port of Salalah, positioned on the main East-West shipping corridor, already ranks among the world’s top trans-shipment hubs, serving as a critical bridge between Asia and Africa

The Port of Duqm and its Special Economic Zone are rapidly evolving into a ship-repair and maritime-services hub, complemented by renewable-energy integration and green-hydrogen projects. SOHAR Port and Freezone, meanwhile, connects maritime trade to industrial and manufacturing clusters in Al Batinah North Governorate, demonstrating how blue infrastructure can merge seamlessly with industrial growth. Collectively, these ports form a “blue triangle of competitiveness”, capable of positioning Oman as a regional centre for green shipping, marine technology and ocean-based trade facilitation. Equally promising is the potential of fisheries and aquaculture.

Although the fisheries sector currently contributes about two per cent of GDP, its value-addition potential is far greater. Sustainable aquaculture, integrating digital monitoring, eco-friendly feed and efficient cold-chain logistics, can multiply export revenues while protecting fragile marine ecosystems.

The Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) initiative has already begun supporting modern processing zones and traceability systems. By aligning these with global sustainability standards and blockchain-based certification, Oman can strengthen consumer trust and expand its market reach across Europe and East Asia. This combination of digitalisation and sustainability could position the country as a trusted global supplier of premium, ethically harvested seafood.

Beyond ports and fisheries lies another dimension of blue prosperity: coastal and marine tourism. From the tranquil bays of Dhofar Governorate to the coral reefs of the Daymaniyat Islands, Oman’s coastline offers unmatched ecological diversity. Promoting low-impact cruise tourism, diving experiences and coastal eco-resorts can diversify local economies and create inclusive opportunities for communities.

During the Khareef Dhofar Season, for example, marine tourism could complement land-based attractions, extending visitor stays and boosting regional income. With proper waste-management practices and community participation, tourism can become a model of blue stewardship, turning natural beauty into a sustainable livelihood.

Innovation will undoubtedly shape the future of Oman’s blue economy. Around the world, modern maritime growth increasingly relies on data, through satellite mapping, AI-powered vessel tracking and digital twins that enhance efficiency and environmental safety. Oman’s own digital transformation journey, guided by the national ICT strategy and Oman Vision 2040, provides a strong foundation to move in this direction.

As the country deepens its investment in marine industries, developing an integrated marine data platform could be a natural next step, linking information on fisheries, shipping, weather and biodiversity to support evidence-based decision making. Such a platform would open new avenues for start-ups in marine analytics and for universities to advance research on AI-driven ocean governance and climate-risk adaptation. These innovations, once pursued collaboratively, could position Oman as a regional model for data-enabled maritime sustainability.

To unlock this vast potential, Oman may consider establishing a National Blue Economy Council under the framework of Oman Vision 2040, bringing together the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, academia and private investors.

Such a council could coordinate marine spatial planning, funding mechanisms and education initiatives to ensure coherent national progress.

Higher education and research institutions across the Sultanate of Oman can play a vital role in advancing innovation and developing the human capital needed for maritime and coastal industries, ensuring that Oman’s blue transition remains sustainable, knowledge-driven and globally competitive. Oman’s next chapter of prosperity may be written in the deep blue expanse that has always defined its horizon.

The ocean that once carried dhows can now carry data, ideas and green prosperity, if only the nation dares to sail again. As global trade routes shift and sustainability becomes a shared value, Oman’s blue economy offers a rare convergence of heritage, geography and foresight. The waves of opportunity are rising; it is time to set sail with courage, science and vision.

