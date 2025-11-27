Doha: The State of Qatar and the United Republic of Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates, on the margins of the 34th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly held in London.

The MoU was signed by the Assistant Undersecretary of Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Transport, Eng. Abdulaziz Abdulla Al Sulaiti, and Director General of Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), HE Mohamed Salum, in the presence of the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UK, Ireland, and Iceland, and Qatar's Permanent Representative to the IMO, HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani.

The MoU comes as part of carrying out the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and its amendments, helping advance both countries' commitment to the highest international standards in the field.

It applies to the certificates of seafarers who serve on registered merchant ships of either country or sail under its flag, except for the ships mentioned in Article 3 of the STCW Convention, with an affirmation that its provisions do not contradict the local laws of the two countries.

In the same context, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in the Republic of Ecuador signed on the margins of the same Session in London, an MoU on cooperation in the field of ports.

For the Qatari side, the MoU was signed on behalf of the Qatari side by HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, and for the Ecuadorian side by HE Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to the United Kingdom, Luis Ignacio Vayas Valdivieso.

The Memorandum aims to encourage cooperation and the exchange of expertise, ideas, and best practices to enhance productivity between the national port authorities of both sides.

This is in addition to bolstering cooperation in advancing information technology in ports, as well as training and developing the national workforce operating in port management and operations between the two countries.

The MoU further underscores Qatar's commitment to reinforcing international cooperation in the ports sector and sharing expertise and skills with global partners, contributing to raising the efficiency of port management and operations and developing them in line with the best global standards.

On the other hand, the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Transport, held a reception ceremony for the Executive Council of IMO, in the presence of HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani, HE Secretary-General of IMO, Arsenio Antonio Dominguez, alongside ministers from sisterly and friendly countries, ambassadors accredited to the UK, and high-ranking officials, as well as the heads and representatives of the delegations of IMO's member states.

Addressing the gathering, HE the Minister of Transport extended the State of Qatar's thanks and gratitude to IMO for its efforts to ensure maritime safety and security and protect the marine environment. He emphasized Qatar's commitment to collaborating with the organization to achieve its goals and principles.

