Riyadh – The GCC has taken a major step toward transforming regional travel by accelerating plans to launch a unified tourist visa. During the 39th meeting of Gulf Interior Ministries’ Passport Directors held in Riyadh, Secretary-General Jasem al Budaiwi applauded the technical teams for their “valuable and ongoing efforts” in rolling out this venture.

The discussions covered the current progress on the visa framework and explored how to streamline passport procedures across all GCC nations. Such a visa aims to enhance mobility, simplify cross-border tourism, and deepen regional unity—moving closer to the broader vision set by GCC leaders .

This development reflects the collective ambition of Gulf states to bolster security cooperation, improve travel convenience, and foster stronger socio-economic ties, all while harnessing advanced technologies to meet evolving security needs .

