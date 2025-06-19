Dubai Chambers welcomed a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan today led by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to participate in the Dubai-Uzbekistan Business Seminar.

The event, attended by around 100 businessmen, served as a platform to strengthen economic cooperation and explore opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investments.

The seminar was attended by senior government officials from Uzbekistan, together with deputy ministers and governors of key Uzbek regions and prominent figures from the Dubai and Uzbekistan business communities.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Today’s seminar creates a valuable opportunity to further build upon the impressive growth in trade between Dubai and Uzbekistan. We are eager to explore new paths for collaboration and investment to drive mutual economic growth. Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting Uzbek companies in leveraging Dubai's world-class infrastructure and strategic location to accelerate their international expansion.”

Lootah emphasised Dubai Chambers' dedication to supporting the success of the Uzbek business community in Dubai and assisting Uzbek companies in harnessing the emirate's competitive advantages as a hub for connecting with global opportunities.

The seminar included presentations on the business and investment landscapes in both Dubai and Uzbekistan, exploring mutually beneficial synergies and promising opportunities in both markets. Discussions also focused on increasing bilateral trade and investments between the two markets.

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Uzbekistan achieved annual growth of 66 percent during 2024 to exceed AED11.1 billion. Key Uzbek exports to Dubai include precious stones and metals, zinc, fruit and nuts, and copper, while Dubai’s main exports to Uzbekistan include electronics, machinery, vehicles, precious stones and metals, and perfumes and cosmetics. During the event, the two sides discussed opportunities to boost trade exchange in line with the strengths and areas of high potential in both economies.

The sessions during the event also highlighted the strong and growing presence of Uzbek companies in Dubai. By the end of 2024, over 700 Uzbek companies were registered as active members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, marking a robust year-over-year growth rate of 34.5 percent. This upward trajectory has continued into 2025, with over 60 new Uzbek companies joining the chamber during the first quarter alone, bringing fresh momentum to bilateral business ties.