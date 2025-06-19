Muscat – Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), the technology park operating under the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), attracted 27 new projects in 2024, drawing investments exceeding RO28mn across a total area of 48,000 sqm. This achievement reflects KOM’s ongoing commitment to positioning Oman as a dynamic, knowledge-based economy driven by diversity, growth, and sustainability.

Eng Jaafar al Ajmi, Director General of KOM, said that the cumulative investment volume at KOM had risen to RO312.52mn by the end of 2024. The number of projects has now surpassed 200, employing 2,621 individuals and occupying a total area of 759,566 sqm.

Ajmi also outlined Madayn’s upcoming development plans for KOM, including the construction of a multi-storey car park and the establishment of a 1.4MW solar photovoltaic power plant.

He added that Madayn has completed infrastructure works related to the Ring Road project, launched a smart mobility initiative using e-scooters within KOM, developed a pedestrian walkway in the Boulevard Zone, and installed a new perimeter security fence around the premises.

In alignment with Madayn’s broader smart city initiatives and its commitment to enhancing Oman’s business ecosystem, Ajmi highlighted KOM’s successful field test of the RTK GNSS L700H tablet – an advanced GIS device used for surveying and mapping infrastructure.

“Additionally, KOM has partnered with Drone First Company to pilot the use of drones for cleaning building exteriors. This initiative aims to conserve water, promote the use of eco-friendly materials, and enhance sustainability in facilities management. It will also improve safety by reducing the need for manual labour in high-risk environments, while aligning with global trends in smart, efficient solutions,” he explained.

Through Knowledge Oasis Muscat, Madayn continues to attract international and regional firms seeking to expand or relocate their operations within the Sultanate. KOM also plays a vital role in supporting start-ups and SMEs focused on technology and innovation by offering world-class infrastructure and comprehensive support services.

Furthermore, KOM fosters collaboration between academic institutions and knowledge-driven enterprises, contributing to a vibrant ecosystem that promotes innovation and knowledge exchange in line with Oman Vision 2040.

