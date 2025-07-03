National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has inked a code-sharing pact with Qatar Airways, allowing the latter to introduce a third daily frequency between Doha and Nairobi while KQ will launch Qatar Airways-marketed flights between Mombasa and Doha during the coming winter season.

The agreement makes Qatar Airways the 15th codeshare partner of the local carrier in a growing list that has seen KQ widen its global route network.

Code-sharing refers to a deal between two or more airlines to sell seats for the same flight, meaning passengers enjoy benefits such as purchase of a single ticket, a single check-in, and seamless connections at transit points.

In the partnership signed in Doha on Tuesday, the two firms said the agreed flights will be available for booking in coming days.

The pair will also extensively codeshare on both networks to offer connections from around the world.“This partnership perfectly aligns with our airline’s robust turnaround strategy, which saw Kenya Airways’ return to profit for the first time in more than a decade earlier this year,” said KQ managing director Allan Kilavuka in a statement.“The collaboration will also help expedite Kenya Airways’ efforts to boost tourism and air cargo activities, turning these and others into pivotal economic growth propellers for Kenya and the East Africa region.”The two companies said they will also look to develop collaboration in other parts of the business.

Kenya Airways has been expanding its network and reach through various code-sharing agreements with various global and local airlines, a move that it bets on to help in maintaining its newly-found profitability path.

In total, KQ now has 15 codeshare partners, among them British Airways, Air Egypt, Air Austral, Safarilink and ITA Airways. Others are Oman Air, Saudia, Precision Air, Air France, KLM and Jambojet.

KQ posted a net profit of Ksh5.4 billion ($42 million) for 2024, marking a turnaround from a Ksh22.6 billion ($175 million) loss in 2023, and booking its first full-year profit in 12 years.

