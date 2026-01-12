Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has introduced more flexible baggage options to support passengers’ travel plans during January, as demand is expected to rise during the school holiday period.

The offer includes an increased 40% discount on prepaid extra baggage for bookings made throughout January 2026, helping passengers plan their journeys effectively.

The discount is available to all Gulf Air passengers, provided that additional baggage is purchased through Gulf Air’s official channels at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Gulf Air continues to provide baggage allowances across its cabins. Economy Class passengers are allocated 25kg, 30kg, or 35kg, while Business Class passengers are entitled to 45kg or 55kg.

Passengers who book directly on gulfair.com also receive an additional 5kg complimentary baggage allowance, offering even greater value when booking online.

Christopher Binnion, Gulf Air Senior Manager Revenue Management, said: "The enhanced prepaid baggage offer reflects Gulf Air's commitment to enhancing value and convenience for our passengers, particularly during peak travel. By encouraging passengers to plan ahead and use our direct channels, we are able to deliver a seamless experience while supporting families with added flexibility and substantial savings." -TradeArabia News Service

