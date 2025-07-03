Tunis - Tunisia and the Sultanate of Oman have agreed on a joint action plan to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

This agreement stems from the Tunisia-Oman Joint Commission, held a year and a half ago in Muscat, the outcome of which is currently being finalised, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, the FM pointed out that this official visit to Tunisia reflects keenness of the two countries' leaders to scale up bilateral relations.

It also falls under the framework of preparations for the visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who is expected to visit Tunisia shortly at the invitation of President of the Republic Kais Saied, thus marking a new phase in their partnership.

The bilateral talks provided an opportunity to discuss ways to boost cooperation in strategic sectors, including security, health, education, renewable energy, food safety, trade, justice and communication technologies.

The Omani Trade Minister is also expected to visit Tunisia next September to explore new investment opportunities.

Nafti recalled the long-standing relations between the two countries, which initially focused on education before extending to economic exchanges. He further commended the "exemplary" nature of Tunisian-Omani relations.

For his part, Albusaidi reaffirmed the convergence of views between Tunisia and Oman on regional and international issues, in particular their joint support for the Palestinian cause and commitment to the resolutions of international legality.

Albusaidi's visit, marked by an extended meeting between delegations from the two countries, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and political consultations on issues of joint interest.

