New Delhi: Asyad Group has successfully executed a complex international air cargo operation, transporting over 200 tons of critical electronics equipment for one of India’s largest conglomerates.

The large-scale shipment, completed under tight time constraints, involved airlifting cargo from China, Malaysia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom through multiple carriers and flight routes.

This operation, which ranks among the largest consolidated airfreight deliveries carried out by Asyad in the Indian market, demonstrated the Group’s capacity to manage high-value, time-sensitive cargo with precision and efficiency. The company deployed an optimized routing strategy and round-the-clock coordination to ensure on-time delivery to Indian entry points, while adhering to the client’s strict SOPs and visibility requirements.

Juma Al Maskari, Logistics Director at Asyad Group, said: “We are proud to support Asia’s dynamic supply chains and reinforce Asyad’s role as a global end-to-end logistics player. What sets this operation apart is our ability to mobilize at scale and speed, delivering with precision from four global origins through a tech-enabled network built for reliability.”

The shipment’s success was driven by Asyad’s global network, advanced logistics technology, and ability to synchronize complex international workflows while mitigating operational risks. The project not only reflects Asyad’s growing footprint in Asian markets but also underscores the strategic value of Oman’s location and the Group’s integrated logistics capabilities.

By strengthening trade corridors and delivering efficient solutions for critical sectors, Asyad continues to position itself as a trusted logistics partner in the region and a key player in global supply chain connectivity.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

