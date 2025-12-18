DUBAI - dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has unveiled a new centralised screening control room at its Dubai International airport (DXB) cargo facility, developed in partnership with Dubai Police.

The project marks a major step in the digital transformation of air cargo operations, combining real-time automation with enhanced security oversight.

From a single high-tech command centre, Dubai Police officers can now remotely operate and monitor six X-ray screening machines across dnata’s warehouse. Each device is connected to One Cargo, dnata’s digital cargo management system that automates key business and operational functions. This allows for instant data sharing, streamlined workflows, and faster decision-making.

“Through close collaboration with Dubai Police, we’ve introduced a model that strengthens security, boosts efficiency, and reflects Dubai’s commitment to innovation," Guillaume Crozier, dnata’s Chief Cargo Officer, said.

Previously, screening was conducted at multiple warehouse locations, leading to higher resource use and reduced efficiency. The new centralised approach consolidates all processes into one hub, reducing screening time and improving throughput by around 3 percent annually.

dnata, which serves more than 120 airline customers, handles on average 60,000 tonnes of cargo monthly in its DXB facility.

Earlier this year, the company announced a significant milestone of processing more than 1 million tonnes of cargo between April 2024 and March 2025, marking the highest volume ever handled in a year across both its DXB and DWC operations, representing year-on-year growth of around 30 percent.

The new system reduces manual touchpoints, enables advanced analytics, and helps optimise resource use, lowering unnecessary cargo movement and fuel consumption inside the facility.

The centralised screening control room was jointly designed by dnata and Dubai Police to support both primary and secondary command functions. It is equipped with advanced monitoring interfaces, live imaging, and automated reporting tools that ensure traceability across every stage of the screening process.

“Dubai’s success as a global hub comes from a shared commitment between public and private partners,” added Crozier. “This collaboration with Dubai Police reflects that spirit – leveraging technology and trust to create a strong cargo ecosystem that keeps the city’s trade moving efficiently.”

The new control room is one piece of dnata’s wider push to reimagine cargo operations through data, automation, and design thinking.

Across its Dubai facilities, the company is exploring autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that can move shipments safely and efficiently across the warehouse floor – reducing forklift movements and improving space utilisation.

At the same time, dnata is testing automated dimensioning and load-optimisation tools that use sensors and smart algorithms to capture the exact size and weight of every shipment. This allows teams to maximise space inside Unit Load Devices (ULDs), cut waste, and plan more precise, data-driven cargo flows.

“Behind every piece of technology we adopt are the people who make it work,” said Crozier. “Our teams on the ground are the driving force behind this transformation – using new tools to move cargo more securely and intelligently than ever before.”